The Macerich Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

The Macerich has decreased its dividend by 46.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. 14,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,404,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.43 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $25.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Research analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

