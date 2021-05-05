The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $14,370,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in The Mosaic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,482,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,622 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $36.79.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MOS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

