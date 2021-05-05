The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $193.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.13. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $93.27 and a 12-month high of $193.66. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

