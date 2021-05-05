The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $103.81. 71,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.41. The Progressive has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $103.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

