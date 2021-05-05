The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.71

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.71 and last traded at $103.05, with a volume of 15108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.13.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.41.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Progressive by 11.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 660,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,149,000 after acquiring an additional 97,533 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 62,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.