The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $610.76

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 610.76 ($7.98) and traded as high as GBX 641.40 ($8.38). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 626 ($8.18), with a volume of 2,759,346 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGE. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 615.71 ($8.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 625.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 610.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.28.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

