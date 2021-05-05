The Scotts Miracle-Gro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,563 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,408% compared to the typical volume of 170 put options.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $11.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.38. 11,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,697. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.71.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $3,409,259.04. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

