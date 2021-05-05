The Scotts Miracle-Gro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,563 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,408% compared to the typical volume of 170 put options.
Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $11.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.38. 11,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,697. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.13.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.71.
In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $3,409,259.04. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.
About The Scotts Miracle-Gro
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.
