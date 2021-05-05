The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.83.

Shares of SHW opened at $283.50 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $174.48 and a 52-week high of $283.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.30 and a 200 day moving average of $245.18. The company has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

