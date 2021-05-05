The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 91.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,124.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 131,060 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,360 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $11,615,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 650,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 87,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,012,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $66,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 118.04, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $72.48.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

