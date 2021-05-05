The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,314 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 2.0% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,213,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,891,000 after purchasing an additional 87,586 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,505,000 after buying an additional 157,815 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 68,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $69.63.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.