The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 275.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 9,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,317,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,787,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.57.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $666.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 228.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $703.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $770.71.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

