The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 419,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,131 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $76,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after acquiring an additional 455,393 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.49. The stock has a market cap of $334.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.88, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.