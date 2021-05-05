The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Weir Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

