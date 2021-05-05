The Wendy’s (WEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Wendy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

