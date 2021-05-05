The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WU. Barclays increased their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.03.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. 57,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,241. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in The Western Union by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

