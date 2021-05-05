The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WU. Barclays increased their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.03.
Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. 57,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,241. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14.
In other news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in The Western Union by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
