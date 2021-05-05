Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Senior Officer Kristina Maria Hachey Purchases 90,000 Shares

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Senior Officer Kristina Maria Hachey bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,706,267 shares in the company, valued at C$375,378.74.

Shares of CVE TLT opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.85. The firm has a market cap of C$44.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.32.

Theralase Technologies Company Profile

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancer in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical laser systems and other technologies for the activation of PDCs; designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

