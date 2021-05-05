Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Senior Officer Kristina Maria Hachey Purchases 90,000 Shares

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Senior Officer Kristina Maria Hachey bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,706,267 shares in the company, valued at C$375,378.74.
Shares of CVE TLT opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.85. The firm has a market cap of C$44.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.32.
Theralase Technologies Company Profile
