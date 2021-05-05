TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. On average, analysts expect TherapeuticsMD to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TXMD stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $467.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

TXMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Earnings History for TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

