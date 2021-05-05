Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TBPH stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,293. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TBPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

