Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Given New C$128.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$115.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$126.17.

Shares of TSE TRI traded down C$0.98 on Wednesday, hitting C$118.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,090. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$112.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$107.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$89.89 and a 12-month high of C$122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.2899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total value of C$163,049.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,957.51. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total value of C$797,254.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,735,834.18. Insiders have sold a total of 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,970 over the last three months.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

