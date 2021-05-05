ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Up to $17.17

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.17, but opened at $18.00. ThredUp shares last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 704 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.