ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Up to $17.17

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.17, but opened at $18.00. ThredUp shares last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 704 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit