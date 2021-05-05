ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.31. 14,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 711,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDUP. William Blair began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

