TLW Wealth Management LLC Has $7.92 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,948 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 4.8% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.90. 55,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,546. The company has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $228.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

