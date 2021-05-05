TMX Group (TSE:X) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$155.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$145.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$150.00.

TSE X opened at C$135.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$133.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$128.74. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$219.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$216.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7 EPS for the current year.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

