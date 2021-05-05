Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tokuyama Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, vinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol and methylene chloride. Specialty Products segment offers multicrystalline silicon, wet silica, metal cleaning chemicals, high-purity chemicals for electronic industry, environmental-related equipment and others. Cement segment offers portland cement, ready-mixed concrete and cementitious solidified materials. Life Amenity segment offers polypropylene film, resin sashes and others. Tokuyama Corporation is based in Chiyoda-Ku, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS TKYMY opened at $12.06 on Friday. Tokuyama has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

