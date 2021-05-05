Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $99.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

Toromont Industries stock remained flat at $$79.77 on Wednesday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $80.81.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

