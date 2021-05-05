TotemFi Trading Up 41.2% Over Last Week (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, TotemFi has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00003455 BTC on major exchanges. TotemFi has a market cap of $3.66 million and $1.40 million worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.50 or 0.00266001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $661.24 or 0.01153397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.66 or 0.00751190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,559.27 or 1.00399596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,850,000 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

