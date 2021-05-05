Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,089 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,057% compared to the average volume of 267 put options.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. 99,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,038. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at $31,655,126.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

