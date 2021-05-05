Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.72. 1,177,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,610. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.97. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $180.10. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

