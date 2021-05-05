Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Update

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 25,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Transcontinental Realty Investors stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. The company has a market cap of $181.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 173.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

