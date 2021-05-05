TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Issues Earnings Results

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%.

Shares of TMDX traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 47,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $2,437,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,808 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,239.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Sullivan sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $552,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,285.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,818 shares of company stock valued at $9,574,295. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

