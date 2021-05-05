Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading 22% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $2,516.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00003281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00070928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.36 or 0.00264822 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $646.14 or 0.01130530 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00031617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.24 or 0.00737036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,054.22 or 0.99826281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.