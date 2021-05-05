Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of TSE opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $168,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,047 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Trinseo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

