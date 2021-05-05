Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.91. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 9,897 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85.
Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.18%.
About Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)
Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.
