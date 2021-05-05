Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.91. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 9,897 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.84% of Trio-Tech International worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

