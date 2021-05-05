Tripio (TRIO) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Tripio coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $779,588.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00083946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00067987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.25 or 0.00822018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00100083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.42 or 0.09403750 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00044297 BTC.

About Tripio

TRIO is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.