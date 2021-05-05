Tristel (LON:TSTL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $573.54

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 573.54 ($7.49) and traded as low as GBX 571 ($7.46). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 600 ($7.84), with a volume of 116,115 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 630.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 573.99. The firm has a market cap of £270.61 million and a P/E ratio of 51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Get Tristel alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a GBX 2.62 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In other Tristel news, insider Isabel Napper purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 618 ($8.07) per share, for a total transaction of £12,360 ($16,148.42). Also, insider Paul Christopher Swinney sold 117,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total value of £660,049.60 ($862,359.03). Insiders purchased 12,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,390 in the last quarter.

Tristel Company Profile (LON:TSTL)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.