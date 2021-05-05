TriumphX (TRIX) Price Tops $0.0359 on Exchanges

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 38.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, TriumphX has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar. TriumphX has a market cap of $443,176.10 and $1.01 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00084531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00070573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.48 or 0.00826163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00100065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.07 or 0.09459304 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043916 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.