TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 19% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. TRON has a market cap of $10.54 billion and approximately $5.60 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001026 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001831 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

