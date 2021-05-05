Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Short Interest Up 20.6% in April

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $297,624.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,169,000 after purchasing an additional 298,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after acquiring an additional 70,521 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after acquiring an additional 798,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 186,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,919,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of TROX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tronox has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

