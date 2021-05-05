TrueCar (TRUE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. TrueCar has set its Q1 2021
Parties that are interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. On average, analysts expect TrueCar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $448.79 million, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.82.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,899.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,860 shares of company stock valued at $215,097 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Earnings History for TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

