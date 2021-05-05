Truist Boosts Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $35.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s previous close.

NWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

NWL stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $22,114,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 14.1% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

