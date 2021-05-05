Truist Boosts Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $35.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s previous close.
NWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.
NWL stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $22,114,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 14.1% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.
