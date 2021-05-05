Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Boosted by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.77. 131,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,942,064. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

