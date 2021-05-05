Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,637 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,233. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 371,049 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,342,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,906,000 after acquiring an additional 274,387 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 18,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

