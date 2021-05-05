Truist Securiti Weighs in on FTI Consulting, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $142.25 on Monday. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.89 and its 200 day moving average is $117.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

