Truist Securiti Weighs in on FTI Consulting, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCN)

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $142.25 on Monday. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.89 and its 200 day moving average is $117.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Earnings History and Estimates for FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit