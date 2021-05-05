Truist Securiti Weighs in on NovoCure Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NovoCure in a report released on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $197.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,038.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.62. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $220.48.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 982.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after purchasing an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $46,463,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 2,140.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 174,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 166,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,429,497,000 after purchasing an additional 136,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 648,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,506,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

