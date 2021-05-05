Truist Securiti Weighs in on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $73.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.75, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,777,593.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

