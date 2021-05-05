Truist Securities Increases Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $56.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CWH. Truist upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,819. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 23,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $913,885.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,029,933 shares of company stock worth $43,047,926. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Camping World by 1,210.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 445,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $2,655,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

