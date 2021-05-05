Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.22). Trupanion reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $9,775,897.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,613,676.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $510,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,823 shares in the company, valued at $799,275.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,366,125. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after buying an additional 1,680,109 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,757,000 after buying an additional 289,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after buying an additional 112,286 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after buying an additional 50,166 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1,718.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 333,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,927.27 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

