Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $72,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

TUFN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. 11,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

