Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 41,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 291,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 8,546.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 30,938 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

