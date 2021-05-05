Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Twin Disc reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 78,524 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWIN stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,872. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. The company has a market cap of $165.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

